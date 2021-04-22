EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

EDPFY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.14. 19,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,353. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $40.59 and a 12-month high of $69.49.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

