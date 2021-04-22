Metadium (META) Achieves Market Cap of $206.67 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $206.67 million and $203,856.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00068650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00093760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.23 or 0.00696978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.75 or 0.08441247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Metadium Coin Profile

META is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

