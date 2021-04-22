The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.00-$26.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $9.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,246.00. 126,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,769. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $394.50 and a twelve month high of $1,319.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,160.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,030.34.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,072.23.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Insiders sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

