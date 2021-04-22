Massnet Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.75 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Massnet has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Massnet has a total market cap of $82.75 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00068650 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00074072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00093760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.23 or 0.00696978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.75 or 0.08441247 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 95,768,089 coins. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

