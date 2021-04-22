First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce sales of $14.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.90 million and the highest is $14.82 million. First Community reported sales of $13.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $56.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $58.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.61 million, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $58.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 671.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 213,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Community by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Community by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 71,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

