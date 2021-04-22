NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report $217.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $218.45 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $229.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $830.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $826.44 million to $834.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $851.22 million, with estimates ranging from $846.63 million to $855.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTCT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 217,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

