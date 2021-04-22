Zacks: Analysts Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Republic Services posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 946,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average is $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $75.34 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. ADE LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.