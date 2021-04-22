Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CoreLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.24. CoreLogic reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreLogic will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CoreLogic.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in CoreLogic by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,750. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $90.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

