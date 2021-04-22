Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lafargeholcim (LHN)

Lafargeholcim (VTX: LHN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 61.50 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 60 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 60 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 60 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 61.50 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 57.40 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 60 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 60 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 65 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 51.40 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 60 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 52 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 67 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 54 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 51.40 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 63 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 57 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim Ltd has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.