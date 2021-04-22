$54.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report $54.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $49.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $212.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.80 million to $221.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $215.75 million, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $224.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of LKFN stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,057. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.24%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $251,952.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,582.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,529. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

