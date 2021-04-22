Analysts Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Post $0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.59. Albany International reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.88 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382 over the last 90 days. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Albany International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 42.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Albany International by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.96. 89,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,526. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day moving average is $72.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.