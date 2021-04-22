Lobstex (LOBS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $823,763.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $823,763.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000751 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,794,448 coins and its circulating supply is 21,794,436 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

