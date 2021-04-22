Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $739.80 Million

Analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report $739.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $770.10 million. ScanSource reported sales of $744.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 49.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

SCSC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

