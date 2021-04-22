$253.13 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post sales of $253.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.89 million. ExlService posted sales of $245.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXLS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

EXLS stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.92. The company had a trading volume of 131,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average of $83.67. ExlService has a 12 month low of $51.09 and a 12 month high of $96.50.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $114,416.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,120,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,312,562. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 10.2% during the first quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 18.8% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after buying an additional 36,165 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

