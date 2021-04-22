$5.74 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will post $5.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.85 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $25.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $27.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.61. 1,485,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,601. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

