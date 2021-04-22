Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Announce $2.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to announce $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.66. Hologic reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 359.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $8.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.87.

HOLX traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,116. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

