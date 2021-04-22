Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post $750,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $760,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $4.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.85 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 560,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 159,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 103,872 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. 929,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.