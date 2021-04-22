$0.58 EPS Expected for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apartment Investment and Management.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of AIV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. 5,770,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,679. The company has a market cap of $977.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $564,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 54,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

