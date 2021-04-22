Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CLDX) in the last few weeks:

4/14/2021 – Celldex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – Celldex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Celldex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/6/2021 – Celldex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Celldex Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Celldex Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Celldex Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CLDX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 440,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

