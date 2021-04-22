Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.57). Allakos reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($3.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.42) to ($4.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLK. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

ALLK stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.16. The company had a trading volume of 178,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,469. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.62. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

In other Allakos news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total transaction of $2,346,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $274,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,460 shares of company stock worth $28,807,367. 44.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allakos by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

