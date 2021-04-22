Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issues Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.17. 740,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,680. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

