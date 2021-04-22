ShipChain (SHIP) Tops One Day Volume of $800.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, ShipChain has traded up 70.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $800.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00068130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00094265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.10 or 0.00698870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.64 or 0.08346593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00048012 BTC.

ShipChain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

