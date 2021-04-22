Catex Token (CATT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.56 Million

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $40,594.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Catex Token has traded up 65% against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00068130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00094265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.10 or 0.00698870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.64 or 0.08346593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00048012 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

