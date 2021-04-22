Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.80. 2,582,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,366. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,361.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $416,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $785,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,516 shares of company stock worth $21,790,161 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,500,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,932,000 after acquiring an additional 204,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,803,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,846 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

