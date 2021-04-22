HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.79.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $27.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $534.16. 573,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,066. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.11 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $547.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,992,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,782,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,711,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

