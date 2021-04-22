Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 938 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.14. 196,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,052,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

