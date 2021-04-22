Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

NASDAQ:CATC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.05. 8,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $571.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

CATC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

