Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 92,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

