Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 130.9% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 130.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $309,070.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

