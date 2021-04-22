NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). NOV reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NOV by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,524,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,324. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

