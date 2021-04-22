FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $616.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce sales of $616.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $604.57 million to $629.10 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $604.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $143.95. 187,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,765. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.41.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 328.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

