Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Sells $21,564.00 in Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $21,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,360,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,294,740.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $21,996.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $21,636.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $21,528.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $21,510.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $13,632.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $21,546.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $21,366.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $21,852.00.

NASDAQ:NLTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 251,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,418. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $522.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 444,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 238,056 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.