Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Adecoagro (AGRO)

Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/16/2021 – Adecoagro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

4/15/2021 – Adecoagro was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/8/2021 – Adecoagro was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

4/7/2021 – Adecoagro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

3/29/2021 – Adecoagro was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of NYSE AGRO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,177 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $1,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Adecoagro by 1,089.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,138,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,302 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

