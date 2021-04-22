Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,619 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.14. 3,658,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,726,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.