Hyper Finance (HYFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $248,630.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $248,630.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 71.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00063840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00282489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026698 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $520.90 or 0.01003579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.48 or 0.00682939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,972.86 or 1.00131920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.