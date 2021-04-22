NVR (NYSE:NVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $44.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $26.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4,826.37. 22,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,287. NVR has a 1 year low of $2,660.00 and a 1 year high of $5,028.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,701.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,368.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,053.20.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

