Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million.

A number of research firms have commented on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.84. 2,434,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,712. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,289 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,915,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.