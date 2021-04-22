HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Frank J. Schwitter Sells 491 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HEICO stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.58. The company had a trading volume of 493,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,110. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.25. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $141.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HEICO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

