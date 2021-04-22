Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells $1,058,112.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total transaction of $1,058,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Moderna stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.10. 15,896,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,773,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of -104.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $189.26.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 87.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 51,784 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 60.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.