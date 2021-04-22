Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde Sells 7,666 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eargo alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 267 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $12,802.65.

Shares of EAR stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 456,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,494. Eargo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.16.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.