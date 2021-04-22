PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Major Shareholder Sells $2,410,227.50 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $2,410,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,325,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kurland Family Investments, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $2,513,767.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $2,625,657.50.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,556,352.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00.

NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 475,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,762. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,185,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $9,531,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

