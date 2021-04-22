Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director James C. Hale III Acquires 5,000 Shares

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 121,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,909. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $476.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

