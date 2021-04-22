CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $126.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Get CureVac alerts:

Shares of CVAC stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.10. 718,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average of $88.76. CureVac has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $151.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CureVac (CVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.