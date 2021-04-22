SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,543. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.