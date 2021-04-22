Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.
Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,686. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.
