Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,686. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

