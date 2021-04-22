E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EONGY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EONGY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.21. 66,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that E.On will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a boost from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is 50.67%.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.