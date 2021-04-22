Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.21.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 841,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,678. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

