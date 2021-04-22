Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. 177,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Basf has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

