Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for $4.89 or 0.00009415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $488,673.62 and $2,127.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00070437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00094475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.68 or 0.00708398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.81 or 0.07983804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00049354 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

