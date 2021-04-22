JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH) Declares GBX 7 Dividend

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 715.10 ($9.34). 46,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,326. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 683.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 628.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £415.38 million and a P/E ratio of -5.99. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 727.71 ($9.51).

In other news, insider Jill May purchased 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £19,883.88 ($25,978.42). Also, insider Andrew L. Sutch purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.77) per share, for a total transaction of £483.12 ($631.20).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

